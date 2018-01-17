Start-ups are being offered special discounted rates to exhibit at this year’s Cornwall Business Show.

The Business Show takes place at the Royal Cornwall Showground on March 15 and this year will feature a special Business Start-up Zone.

Show organiser, Andrew Weaver, said: “The Cornwall Business Show is all about helping businesses make connections and grow and we want to ensure nobody is excluded.

“We have created a Business Start-up Zone for businesses that have been trading for less than 18 months that want to exhibit at the show but can’t afford the normal fees.

“I have therefore allocated 11 stands that are heavily discounted so the new business can get a leg up and hopefully help them gain some more profile and clients.”

The event will also feature a Social Enterprise & Charity Zone, again with discounted rates for exhibitors from that sector.

