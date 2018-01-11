A new specialist construction company has launched in Falmouth.

Lockley Concrete is a professional supplier of volumetric concrete and is co-owned by Ben Lockley of Lockley Civils and Marcus Willcox of Logistic Construction.

Lockley Concrete will complement the already existing specialist vacuum excavation company, Vacuum Excavation Southwest, who has been supplying the Treluswell Roundabout improvement services in Penryn.

Lockley said: “Launching Lockley Concrete means we can offer additional services to tie in with our partner companies. Our expert team can now provide vacuum excavation which is an extremely niche service, as well as a laying services to finish the concrete appropriately, alongside groundwork solutions.”