Cornish business leaders will have the opportunity to get together with like-minded peers to explore the ways social, cultural and environmental responsibilities affect the way they do business in the future.

Following on from the Future Focus Event ‘People, Planet, Profit’ on February 20, a series of Labs have been designed for business leaders to focus on how to grow or adapt their businesses in a way that is both vision-led and commercially ambitious.

Jon Hyatt, owner of Hendra Holiday Park, attended a Future Focus Lab recently and would encourage other business leaders to do the same.

He said: “It’s given me lots to think about but more than that, lots of tangible actions I can take. I’d say it’s already had a positive impact on me and I’m excited to see the results on the business.”

There are two labs which business leaders are invited to. The ‘Growing a Business with Strong Core Values’ will be kicked off by keynote speaker, Ed Gillespie co-founder of Futerra, and facilitated by Steve Taylor from Golant Media Ventures.

Taylor said: “Many business leaders want to operate in a sustainable and ethical way but they’re not sure how. These labs will focus on how businesses can grow in purposeful way, whilst still remaining profitable. You will come away with an honest benchmark of where you are now, a clear vision of where you want to get to and a detailed plan of how to get there.”

The other Lab, titled ‘Driving Purposeful Change’ will explore how business leaders from more established businesses can adapt and change the impact their business has on the planet and how it can become a force for good in the future. This lab will be kick-started by Simon Phillips from The Change Maker Group, local business leader Matt Hocking from Leap and academic experts who will help business leaders identify possible routes to change, looking at what is achievable and appropriate.

Hocking said: “Don’t ever think it’s too late to start this journey. Now is a great time to look at what you’re doing as a business, how you look after your own people and the impact you have on the environment. I find that so many businesses are already doing brilliant things but don’t realise it because it’s such a natural part of the way they work.”

The Future Focus programme can also offer businesses financial support for recruitment or equipment, as well access to academic research, bespoke coaching and support for collaboration projects.

There is no cost to attend the Future Focus Labs; they are fully funded by the European Regional Development Fund. For more information about upcoming labs call Unlocking Potential on 0845 6003660 or email hello@unlocking-potential.co.uk. You can register your interest here.