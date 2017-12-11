Parnalls helps in Devon deal

Launceston-based law firm Parnalls recently helped two leading Devon organic meat companies combine to become one.

Eversfield Organic acquired The Well Hung Meat Company and Ben Mitchell, project lead at Parnalls, said: “This was a very interesting and challenging transaction.

“I am delighted that Parnalls were able to assist in ensuring that the deal was completed on time, and I am delighted that both parties are happy with the outcome.”

Mark Bury, director of Eversfield, added: “Ben Mitchell and Mark Parnall were instrumental in ensuring that the deal completed on time.

“They always kept in mind the original timescale that we were working towards and were flexible enough to complete a day early when we mentioned to them that that would be preferable.”