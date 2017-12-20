Marketing company relaunches

One of Cornwall’s top marketing experts is relaunching her company with a new focus to build mutually beneficial partnerships between businesses and non-profit organisations.

After trading for nearly 15 years, Helen Mulhern, of Redruth-based Eventy Marketing, has been taking a break from the business scene for family reasons.

“I have had the opportunity to reflect on areas in which I have built a highly unique skill set,” said Mulhern, “and it became very clear that I can provide a bespoke interlinked service for businesses and charities, specialising in corporate sponsorship.”

With the strapline of “Instant Impact – Strategic Success”, Eventy Marketing has provided a full marketing consultancy for a range of companies throughout the south west, across a range of industries.

As well as a full member of the Institute of Fundraising, the company has provided fundraising consultancy support for a wide range of non-profit organisations both locally and nationally.

Now Mulhern is moving her company forward with the aim of helping businesses and charities to work together, ensuring mutually beneficial partnerships, based on a clear marketing strategy offering a range of returns for both organisations.

She added: “I will help companies to maximise any possible marketing returns with charities that they are supporting, exploring new and exciting ways to engage with them. I will also identify strategic new opportunities for my corporate clients to pursue with charities, maximising their marketing budget”.

“Alongside this, I will help charities to engage and retain corporate support, exploring what they can offer to companies, formulating sponsorship proposals, helping to identify appropriate companies to approach, making professional introductions and managing the relationship.”