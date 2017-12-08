A leading intellectual property attorney firm has expanded into Cornwall.

Headquartered in Cheltenham, Albright IP has seen significant growth over the past decade and now works with over 1,500 companies and entrepreneurs in markets across the globe, including Europe, the US and China.

With a growing client base in Devon and Cornwall, the company has taken the decision to open a new office at the Pool Innovation Centre (PIC), headed up by IP attorney Freddie Noble.

He commented: “Cornwall is fast becoming one of the UK’s best regions for technology led businesses. There are some truly amazing companies here, who are leading the way in sectors such as aerospace, renewable energy, space and satellite connectivity and healthcare – to name but a few.

“We have strong experience in these sectors and our business is built out of a desire to help companies of all sizes to commercialise their ideas.”

Albright MD, Robert Games, added: “Cornwall is a region full of innovative companies and we are looking forward talking to them about their IP assets.”