Child named CMN chairman

Cornwall Marine Network (CMN) has appointed a new chairman.

Peter Child succeeds Michael Brougham, who after being director at CMN for 15 years and chairman since 2015, has retired.

Child runs a successful consultancy business in marine, renewables and management and joined Waves4Power in 2015 as its UK representative. Prior to that, he was MD at A&P Falmouth Ltd. He is also currently also CEO for Cornish Pirates.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I am honoured to be the new chairman of Cornwall Marine Network and take on the role from Michael who has decided to retire after many years of excellent leadership.

“I have previously worked with Cornwall Marine Network and (CEO) Paul Wickes when I was at A&P and know what an excellent job the whole team does. I was delighted to have the opportunity to join them in 2015 as a director and now to become chair this year.”

Brougham leaves on a positive note with CMN being named Best Apprenticeship Agency 2017 at the recent South West Enterprise Awards.