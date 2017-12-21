A triumphant year of Town Takeovers

The Growth Hub team bought Town Takeovers to 15 towns across Cornwall and facilitated 52 workshops which were attended by 348 businesses this year.

Growth Hub On the Road’s Town Takeover tour, which began in a sunny Bude in January and finished in a wintery St Austell in December, took place in towns from Callington to Camborne, Saltash to St Ives and Launceston to Helston.

Each Takeover began with a free business networking breakfast, followed by taster sessions which introduced local companies to tools and techniques to take away and apply. Businesses found these sessions invaluable. “Inspirational presentations that help remind you what to focus on in your business,” said Cornwall Bookkeeping and Accounts; “absolutely amazing resource! It has enabled me to really think about making my business lean and effective,” remarked Out of the Box Therapy.

Councillors have also welcomed the programme and Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard North, said: “I am delighted that the Growth Hub have hosted their Town Takeover event in Liskeard; we often ask a lot from our businesses in the town and this was a great opportunity to give something back.”

Each Town Takeover gave the Growth Hub team an opportunity to let local businesses know about the new guidance service and book them a free business review with a Growth Hub Business Connector. Neil from Neil Cox Hypnotherapy came across the Growth Hub when they visited Bude: “Since the Town Takeover I’ve had a business chat with my local Connector. Seeing my business from a different angle provides new ideas and suggestions to investigate and take forward.”

The Growth Hub has helped over 1,000 companies to date and satisfaction with the service provided is reported to be high: “The Growth Hub have opened up a whole world of resources for us which is like gold dust for new and growing small businesses. I would wholeheartedly recommend getting in touch with them to see how they can support your business,” said Tom Harvey of Oceanflow Yoga in Newquay.

To find out more, call The Growth Hub on 01209 708660.

The On The Road programme is part of the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub, which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.