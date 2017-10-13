Steamship Company director retires

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company has today announced that the longest-serving director of its current board has retired.

Terry Ward joined the board in 1989 and has served as a director continuously for 28 years.

Steamship Company chairman, Andrew May, said: “Terry’s deep knowledge of life on the islands, and business life both on the islands and the mainland, has been immensely valuable to the board.

“Terry has always been accessible and approachable to island residents and visitors alike and so has been an ambassador for, and interface with the company. He planned his retirement with characteristic consideration and discussed his decision with his colleagues about a year ago. Terry’s business interests continue to go from strength to strength and so he has much to occupy his time – he goes with our understanding, and our grateful thanks.”

Ward added: “I have been proud to serve the Steamship Group for close to 30 years. I grew up within a ‘Steamship’ household, so the demands and expectations that are part and parcel of directorship were almost part of my DNA from quite an early age.

“I have enjoyed the very open nature of the debate within the boardroom where the full spectrum of directors’ opinions have always been respected and understood, and I shall miss my regular involvement with the company.

“I will, of course, be keeping a supportive eye on all things Steamship and I would like to wish the board, all of our fantastic staff and of course, the public that we proudly serve, all the very best for the future.”

The Steamship Company has a six-strong board and the most recent appointee was Sam Hicks, a resident of St Agnes, in August this year.