The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is leading a delegation to North America in support of its bid to establish a spaceport at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

The six-strong team flew out of Heathrow to Los Angeles yesterday (October 1) for a series of meetings with potential investors, returning on Friday.

Sandra Rothwell, chief executive of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The LEP is leading a trade delegation to North America in support of our spaceport bid and will be meeting a range of potential investors.

“We are in a global race for investment in a commercial spaceflight market that could be worth £25 billion over the next 20 years.

“This mission signals the seriousness of our intent to establish a spaceport at Newquay because it could be a game changer for our economy and spawn a new industry that puts Cornwall at the centre of commercial spaceflight for generations to come.”

The LEP is leading Cornwall’s bid to establish Spaceport Cornwall across two sites at Cornwall Airport Newquay and Goonhilly Earth Station. Together they offer a combination of horizontal launch, monitoring and tracking facilities.

The trade delegation includes LEP board members from both the public and private sector and is made up of the following:

Sandra Rothwell, Chief Executive of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership

Gavin Poole , LEP private sector board member and chairman of the Spaceport Steering Group

Adam Paynter, LEP public sector board member and Leader of Cornwall Council

Phil Seeva, LEP public sector board member and Leader of the Conservative Group on Cornwall Council

Miles Carden, Aerohub Enterprise Zone manager and spaceport lead at Cornwall Airport Newquay

Ross Hulbert, space and aerospace business engagement manager at Invest in Cornwall

The £30k cost of the trip, which includes travel from Cornwall to London, flights to the US, internal flights while there and all accommodation, is being met by the LEP which is core funded by central Government to promote economic development and job creation in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.