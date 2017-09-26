Swashbuckling Cornwall’s Riding for Actors course has received industry recognition with its listing on the leading casting website Spotlight.

The course, which it runs in partnership with Polmartin Riding, has trained actors from across the UK, including those who have worked on Doc Martin, Poldark and Game of Thrones.

Henry Austwick from Swashbuckling Cornwall said: “The listing of the course on Spotlight is a big step forward for us as acknowledgement from the industry that we provide great training for professionals and amateurs alike.”

Swashbuckling Cornwall offers training in stage combat and other skills for those working or wanting to work in the creative industry.