Artisan cheese producer Lynher Dairies has been selected to appear in the 2017 edition of The Parliamentary Review – a Government publication that flagships the very best practice in British businesses.

Intended to celebrate excellence and to raise standards, the document is sent out to tens of thousands of leading policymakers and businesses, showcasing British food producers and manufacturers at the very top of their game. The articles act as both a blueprint for success and a template for reform.

Owner of Lynher Dairies, Catherine Mead, will attend a gala launch at the House of Commons next Monday (September 25)

She said: “We are delighted and proud to be chosen to appear in such an influential review. 2017 has been a busy and innovative year for us. The launch of our new cheese, Kern, has seen the dairy grow, not just in terms of space with the opening of our new building, but also in terms of our skills and investment. We hope our working practice will inspire others to reach for the top, too.”