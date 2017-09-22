New car club for Cornwall

A new hire-by-the-hour car service has opened in Cornwall.

Cars can be booked online for as little as one hour or for several days, on the spur of the moment or weeks in advance.

‘Members’ are issued with a smart card to unlock vehicles, which are parked in specially reserved bays. A designated customer service number is available to support new members. Costs are based on use: an hourly charge (from £3.75) plus a rate of 15p per mile.

Cars are based in the Dell car park in Falmouth and in Truro at the railway station and Pydar car park, with more coming soon.

The self-drive service is being provided by Co-cars Limited, an Exeter-based social enterprise that runs a car club network across the south west.

Club members also have access to cars at Plymouth, Exeter and Newton Abbot railway stations, enabling members to take the train and drive when they arrive; also throughout Exeter and in Dorchester and Salisbury.