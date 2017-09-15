Marine-i, the EU-funded scheme which provides support for the marine sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, has launched a new website to encourage participation from businesses that would like help in developing marine technology projects.

The new website maps out the available support through the scheme, details the types of businesses that are eligible for support, and allows businesses to get in touch with the Marine-i project team for follow-up. The site has been designed to engage those businesses which may be completely new to marine technology and looking to learn more about the sector.

Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i is a £9.3 million collaboration between the University of Exeter, Plymouth University, The Cornwall College Group, Cornwall Marine Network, Cornwall Development Company (CDC) and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

It aims to bring together the industry expertise and key infrastructure needed to support a new generation of products and services in the marine sector. This is an area identified by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership as having high growth potential for the county and the ability to create high paid, skilled jobs.

A key objective is to help at least 100 SMEs over the life of the project, which runs until December 2019. The Project Team will also advise any businesses who want to apply for grant support through the £3.18 million Marine Challenge Fund.

Matt Hodson, Marine Hub operations director at CDC, said, “Marine-i offers the most comprehensive package of support ever provided to help boost marine technology in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

“We are determined to play a significant role in creating the marine technology businesses of the future and we want to put Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly at the forefront of developments in marine technology. Our team look forward to working with businesses and giving them the vital help and advice that they need.”

The Marine-i team will also be hosting free regular talks and events to share expert guidance and insights. The first such event will be held on September 27 at St Austell Conference Centre and will be on the theme of: “How can Research, Development and Innovation projects attract investment and what are the options available?”. For full details, click here.