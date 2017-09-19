Ideal start for pet treat venture

A Cornish company is reporting instant success for its range of premium dog treats made from fish.

Although it only launched less than six months ago, Purely Fish products are already being sold in TK MAXX and online through Amazon, as well as being stocked in a number of independent pet stores and farm shops across the south west.

Made from only natural ingredients, Purely Fish dog treats are said to be rich in Omega 3, gluten free, hypoallergenic and low in calories.

Business development manager, Karen Scott, said: “The provenance of food products including pet food has become a primary buying choice for consumers. With many pet treat brands being produced overseas, our British customers like that they are buying a UK produced pet treat and this has been a major contributor to our early successes.”

Purely Fish is also targeting the international market. After launching its retail packaging at Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai last month, it has already taken orders from Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

Purely Fish’s parent company is Liskeard-based Ideal Foods Ltd, which has 25 years of experience in the fish trade and export business.

It identified that other than fish fillets/portions from white fish and salmon being used to supply the UK consumer, the majority of the remainder of the fish was generally being wasted.

Ideal Foods wanted to use ‘all of the fish’ and therefore in 2007 set about finding markets. It now successfully exports these products worldwide for human consumption. Salmon heads to the Far East, salmon trimmings and frames to Eastern Europe, to name but a few.