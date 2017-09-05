Hat-trick of promotions

Nalders Solicitors has announced the promotion of three members of staff.

Christopher Gilbert, who specialises in wills, probate, trusts and later life care, moves from solicitor to associate.

Catherine Hendry, a legal executive based in the firm’s St Austell office, has become a senior associate, while Melanie Rowe, who focuses on employment and personal injury law, has also been promoted to senior associate.

Managing partner, Dale Band, said: “Christopher, Catherine and Melanie have each proved themselves to be highly competent and they provide consistently high service to their clients.

“I am delighted that we can reward their performance with an internal promotion and I look forward to celebrating their future successes with the firm.”