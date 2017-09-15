Businesses from Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly were among the overall winners of this year’s Taste of the West Awards which were announced yesterday at a ceremony held in The Great Hall at Exeter University.

With the help of BBC television and radio presenters Victoria Graham and David Fitzgerald, 40 awards were dished out to 35 south west food & drink businesses.

Cornish Edible Insects received the South West Food & Drink Innovation Award, while other winners from west of the Tamar included Cornish Duck Co (Champion Burgers, Faggots & Meatballs), the Isles of Scilly’s Tanglewood Kitchen Company (Champion Fish), Cornish Country Cordials (Champion Non-Alcoholic Cold Drink), St Ives Farmers’ Market (Best South West Farmers Market), and Talland Bay Hotel (Best South West Restaurant).

Taste of the West chief executive, John Shreaves, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response from the south west’s food and drink industry to our awards programme this year.

“These awards underpin our core values and strengthen our regional brand, a brand which is attracting considerable interest from new markets – both nationally and internationally, and is now opening up new opportunities for the region’s foodie sector.”

For a full list of all 40 champion award winners, click here.