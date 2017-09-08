A Cornish gin producer has joined the ranks of the world’s top brands after a recent string of awards.

Curio Spirits, of Mullion, is among just a handful of top tier winners at the Great Taste Awards 2017. Considered by many to be among the world’s most coveted food awards, the competition celebrates the very best in food and drink.

Out of over 12,300 products to be judged, Curio Spirits was awarded a 3-star Great Taste for its Cardamom Vodka. Judges said: “Well-balanced with gentle pepper and brilliant layers. The initial spice heat dissipates beautifully.”

Curio Spirits also received a 1-star Great Taste award for its Rock Samphire Gin.

Curio director, Rubina Tyler-Street, said: “This is the first year we have entered the Great Taste Awards and we are extremely thrilled to have received the highest star rating for our Cardamom Vodka.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste values taste above all else, with no regard for branding and packaging. All products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a 1-, 2- or 3-star award.

It’s been quite a year for the new Cornish spirits company, having scooped two awards in the International Wine and Spirits Competition with a gold for Tyler-Street Gin and a silver for Curio Rock Samphire Gin.

In the 2017 Gin Masters Awards, Curio Rock Samphire Gin received a gold while the same accolade was also awarded to Tyler-Street Gin.