Airport reveals new route

Eurowings has announced details of a new seasonal route out of Cornwall Airport Newquay.

As of March 31 of next year, the German airline will fly a weekly service to Stuttgart. It is also set to extend the season of its Newquay to Dusseldorf connection until October 20, 2018.

Markus Leopold, regional manager UK at Eurowings, said: “We are delighted to add Stuttgart, our second route here to our Newquay summer schedule and also expand the seasonality of our existing route to Dusseldorf. There is a growing demand from Newquay to Germany and vice versa and we are looking forward to see even more Eurowings in Cornwall in the future.”

Airport MD, Al Titterington, added: “We’re pleased to be welcoming an expanded route network with Eurowings for 2018. The addition of Stuttgart as well as the expanded season on their popular Dusseldorf route illustrates the strong demand for easy access to Cornwall from the German market and is a result of the positive relationship we have built with Eurowings.

“We’re delighted that our network of direct connections to Germany is expanding, offering more choice for passengers wishing to travel between Cornwall and Germany.”