Two of the Cornwall’s most reputable yacht builders welcomed International Trade Minister Mark Garnier last week.

The Minister at Department for International Trade (DIT) took the opportunity to meet Pendennis Shipyard and Rustler Yachts to hear about their future ambitions and trade opportunities.

During meetings with Mike Carr, and Rustler Yachts co-directors Nick Offord and Adrian Jones, they discussed the development of future overseas markets, priorities for the sector and how to maintain high skill levels in Cornwall as well as the wider the marine industry to ensure its continuing growth.

Jones said: “It was a pleasure to meet the Minister and to explain our business and our vision for the future. He seemed genuinely interested in the products, and the discussions were open and frank about what the Government can do to help businesses of our size move forwards.”