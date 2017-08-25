Tech pitching event announced

Software Cornwall is hosting a special ‘pitching’ event for the local tech industry next month.

‘Pitch up at the Blue’ is being held on the afternoon of Thursday, September 14 at the Blue Bar in Porthtowan and will feature three-minute pitches from ten different tech companies.

It will be different from normal tech pitch events, however, with well-established companies invited to take part as well as start-ups.

There will be no judging panel, nor a prize to be won, but people will get the opportunity to share their new project ideas with a room of their peers, potential investors and the press.

It is a free event, but there is limited capacity so if you wish to attend you must book a ticket through Eventbrite.

If you are interested in sharing your pitch at this event, contact Lyssa-Fee Crump.