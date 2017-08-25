Aspiring teachers and professionals have gained their first taste of a career in education after two successful, free taster sessions.

From defining characteristics of a good teacher, to teaching English to speakers of other languages, the sessions introduced 21 attendees to a new way of thinking about the ever-changing education system and how they could become a part of it.

With the objective to raise aspirations for individuals across Cornwall, the ESF-funded, Higher Level Skills project, delivered by Truro and Penwith College, has already supported over 600 learners to re-engage in study at a higher level since July 2016.

The most recent sessions on tips to becoming a teacher attracted people of all ages, proving that it’s never too late to change or enhance a career.

ESF Project Coordinator Madeline Richardson was pleased with the success that the project has seen so far.

She said: “We’ve had a lovely couple of sessions around teaching and some really positive feedback. The response suggests that sessions are fun, engaging and very helpful for attendees choosing the next step in their careers.

“Some learners will now progress on to relevant teaching courses delivered by the College to help take their careers higher. We are also organising a further series of tasters for November, which we will be advertising over the coming weeks.”