Artisan chocolatier, Kernow Chocolate, has launched a new website.

Kernow Chocolate has been creating handmade chocolate since 2005 and delivers approximately 700,000 bars of chocolate to shops, tourist attractions and individuals across the UK every year.

Operations director, Andy Soden, said: “We wanted a website that not only summed up the story of Kernow Chocolate but was also extremely user-friendly and interactive for our customers.”

“We regularly get told how incredible the factory smells when people come to see our Chocolatier’s in action and we wanted that to translate through the imagery on our new site.”