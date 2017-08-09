Supporting good seafood

The Eden Project has joined more than 70 local businesses in supporting a sustainable seafood scheme.

Eden has joined Nathan Outlaw, Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant, St Austell Brewery and more than 70 other local businesses pledging to help towards healthy seas and support sustainable fisheries by joining Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Cornwall Good Seafood Guide.

An eco-label has been produced – the recommended symbol – which can be used by supporters to clearly show consumers that the seafood they are being offered is sustainable.

This label will now be on display in Eden restaurants and cafes, highlighting the sustainable seafood on the menu.

Eden’s sustainability manager, Amelie Trolle, said: “Sourcing and serving local, seasonal and sustainable food is one of our cornerstones at Eden. We are very pleased to be joining the Cornwall Good Seafood Guide in an effort to support our Cornish fisheries, healthy seas, and to promote the visibility of the label.

“Our visitors will find the CGSG label next to some of our most popular dishes containing fresh Cornish seafood, such as the Seafood Linguine and Roast Mackerel. We hope that many more visitor destinations in Cornwall will join this important scheme too.”

The Cornwall Good Seafood Guide has been produced by Cornwall Wildlife Trust in partnership with the Cornish fishing industry. It is packed with information on fish and fishing methods to help consumers see what’s currently in-season and most sustainable to eat.

The guide also features seafood recipes, a directory of where to purchase local seafood and a series of ‘meet the fishermen’ videos. The Cornwall Good Seafood Guide can be found online at www.cornwallgoodseafoodguide.org.uk

Matt Slater, marine awareness officer for Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “The Cornish fishing industry is something we should all be proud of but knowing what fish to buy can be a complicated issue. Having the support of local restaurants and fish sellers gives people the confidence that they will be offered ‘good’ seafood choices by these businesses.

“This in turn promotes demand for sustainably-caught Cornish fish, and helps make the future that bit more secure for both fish stocks and our inshore fishermen.”