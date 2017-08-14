Seven up for Miller Commercial

Miller Commercial has been declared Cornwall’s most active agent for the seventh year in succession by Estates Gazette, the industry’s leading voice on all matters in the commercial property sector.

The Estates Gazette award recognises the commercial agency which completes the most number of deals each year.

Mike Nightingale of Miller Commercial stated: “To win this award for a seventh successive year is amazing and is testimony to our tremendously hard-working team.

“We are delighted that we have been recognised once again. I would like to thank those individuals, organisations and fund managers who have engaged our services and have enabled us to complete so many deals.

“While we now do lots of business across the wider south west we continue to invest in resources in Cornwall and this award clearly recognises that.”