Restaurant Nathan Outlaw best in UK

Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac has been crowned as the best restaurant in the UK by The Good Food Guide.

The esteemed publication put the fish restaurant top of the tree, displacing Cumbria’s L’Enclume.

The Good Food Guide said: “It may seem a little odd that Britain’s best restaurant is one of the most modest – with no car park, reception-desk or bar, it’s the antithesis of a grand restaurant. Yet it is, in fact, the whole package: from the cooking that seems like an essay on the sea’s varied yield, to the relaxed dining room and impeccable service.

“Nathan Outlaw has done an enormous amount to educate and encourage the public appetite for fish, driven by his supply of impeccably fine ingredients, and a special talent for creating unique and thrilling fish dishes.”

Outlaw commented: “Learning that we had scored 10/10 for cooking last year was amazing but this is just mind-blowing. The fantastic team behind me have all played their part in this success and I am grateful to them for their loyalty and hard work. I’ve never courted accolades; I just do what I do the way I like it but that seems to have paid off.”

Padstow restaurant Paul Ainsworth’s at No 6 also features on the list, in 32nd place.