Qualsafe accreditation for CCB

CCB has been awarded Qualsafe accreditation, meaning it can now offer an even broader range of Health & Safety qualifications.

Qualsafe is one of the largest Ofqual recognised awarding organisations in the UK, and through training organisations like Cornwall College Business, offers qualifications such as Level 2 Health and Safety in the Workplace, Principles of Manual Handling and Safe Moving and Handling.

CMIOSH QTLS trainer at CCB, Chris Bate, said: “The Qualsafe qualifications are ideal for employees who wish to raise awareness of health and safety in their workplace, to better understand the role that everyone plays in maintaining a safe working environment, and to learn how to identify and manage risks effectively.”