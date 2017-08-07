Motability award for Dales

Dales SEAT in Scorrier has been recognised for the support and customer service it gives to people on the Motability scheme.

The accolade is part of a programme of awards, launched last year by Motability Operations, to acknowledge outstanding customer service provided by dealerships across the UK.

Sales manager, Adam Gill, said: “We are incredibly proud to win this award and it is a credit to the team; they all work extremely hard. We look forward to continuing our award-winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors in 2017.”

Anyone who receives the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment can exchange their weekly payment to lease a new car through the Motability scheme. Insurance, servicing, RAC breakdown assistance and replacement tyres are included in the cost of the lease.