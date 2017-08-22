Innovation starts here

Details have been announced of a new £3 million support project for SMEs in Cornwall.

The European-funded Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI) scheme is being led by the University of Plymouth in partnership with Cornwall Innovation.

It will be delivering “a series of smart and beneficial ideas to innovative businesses whilst providing intensive support with expertise and coaching”.

If you are interested in finding out more about the programme and the variety of tailored support it offers, two free launch events are being held at Lanhydrock Hotel and Golf Club on Tuesday September 12, and Penwith College in Penzance on September 14.