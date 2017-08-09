Hayle care home to reopen

A Former Hayle care home is to be given new lease of life after standing empty for four years.

The former Millpond View care home has been bought by the Somerset-based Care Home Group for an undisclosed sum.

The 32-bed home has stood vacant since 2013 when it was closed by its previous owners, with 18 residents relocated and the loss of 45 jobs.

The Care Home Group is now developing plans to restore the Grade-II listed early Victorian property to its former glory and transform into a luxury care home with large en-suite studio rooms, spacious communal areas and landscaped gardens.

The new development will create 26 studios, with refurbishment work set to start in the autumn, for completion in the spring of 2018. The new home will create a number of new care and support jobs in the town, with recruitment starting early in 2018.

It is The Care Home Group’s first investment in Cornwall and CEO, Sean Murray, said: “We are delighted to add this property to our growing portfolio.

“We look forward to sharing our plans with the local community in the coming months – as well as recruiting new staff to work with us.”