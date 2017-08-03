Falmouth-based estate and lettings agency, Harding & Wakefield, has joined the Experts in Property network.

As a member of the network, Harding & Wakefield now works together with 80 other offices throughout Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset and Bristol, reaching more buyers with in-office and online marketing exposure for its clients’ properties.

Director Samuel Harding said: “The market and the ways we engage with it are changing; there are now far more ways for everyone to view and interact with property than ever before and we feel it is absolutely vital for these changes to be reflected in the way we approach estate agency.

“Working together with 80 offices as part of the Experts in Property will enhance, enrich, and strengthen our tailored offering, and we’re really proud to be a member of the network.”