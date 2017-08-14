Gill Pipkin set for B Corp status

Gill Pipkin Consulting has been accepted to Pending Certified B Corporation status, and will be working towards full certification over the next 12 months.

B Corp businesses are for-profit companies certified by the non-profit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

B Lab is a “non-profit organisation with a vision all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® so that society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity”.

As a new business, Gill Pipkin Consulting will have to demonstrate commitment to sustainability over a 12-month period, but is already well on the way.

Founder and director, Gill Pipkin, said: “I am delighted to have met the initial criteria to become Pending Certified B Corporation status, and will be working hard over the next 12 months to achieve full accreditation.

“B Corp aligns with our values and beliefs and ensures that we are continually striving to follow the best practice in being environmentally aware and responsible.”