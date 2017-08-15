Gala dinner in aid of sailing charity

A night of fundraising fun and entertainment is being lined up for a Falmouth-based sailing charity that helps injured veterans.

Turn to Starboard’s annual Dining in Night will be held at the Falmouth Hotel on Saturday October 21 from 6.30pm, with a limited number of tables available.

The glittering event will feature fine dining with a three-course meal, entertainment, live music, charity auction and a raffle.

Turn to Starboard fundraising and events co-ordinator, Nadia Hughes-Penzer, said: “Last year’s first-ever Dining In Night was a huge success but this one promises to be even better, with delicious food, live music, DJ, raffle, auction and other fun activities.

“Added to that is the bonus of helping to raise money for those affected by military operations.

“I would urge local businesses to come forward to book their tables as soon as possible and help back this very worthwhile event.”

Tickets are £40 per person (Early bird tickets available at £35 if purchased by August 31) and tables for up to groups of eleven people. Dress code is black tie and cocktail/evening dress.

If you are interested in going to the event or for more information, contact Nadia or Ellen on 01326 314262.