Truro-based WordPress developer, Differnet Digital, has appointed its first employee.

MD, Richard Collett, felt the time was right to expand the business – hiring Adam Trudgeon to create fast, custom plugins for customers’ sites.

He said: “People love the simplicity of the WordPress platform, but they increasingly want their sites to do clever things like letting web visitors drag and drop photos to make their own profile page.

“The challenge is doing that without slowing the site down, or compromising security. Adam’s skills are helping us to do just that. He’s also a great guy to have around.”