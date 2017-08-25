Building for Blue Growth

Cornwall Marine Network (CMN) and Marine South East (MSE) have joined forces to create the beginnings of a new collaboration, Blue Growth UK.

Blue Growth UK will enable a growing number of regional marine and maritime cluster organisations across the UK to join with CMN and MSE to work together and jointly develop new services for their respective marine member businesses, all focussed on improving economic prosperity.

“It’s about more collaboration in bigger numbers, positioning ourselves to be able to reach outside Cornwall to keep supporting business in Cornwall,” said Paul Wickes, CEO of Cornwall Marine Network.

“If Brexit happens, CMN via Blue Growth UK, has a way forward to look for other funding streams outside the EU, accessing opportunities on both a national and international basis.

“For the next three and half years we continue to have access to EU funding in Cornwall but through the new collaboration we aim to position ourselves to be able to take advantage of any new opportunities created and to channel this benefit back to members at CMN.”

Companies interested to understand more about Blue Growth UK can contact CMN on 01326-211382; or email Paul Wickes direct.