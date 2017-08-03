Blue Flame apprenticeship success

Blue Flame has been celebrating the success of its apprenticeship programme.

Since the heating, plumbing and electrical company launched its first apprenticeship programme 25 years ago, more than 70 people have been through the scheme, with many still there.

Hosted by Blue Flame’s training and development director, Paul Smith, the Penryn-based business held its annual apprenticeship awards evening recently, with six graduates presented with certificates and a prize of tools supplied by City Electrical Penryn and City Plumbing Redruth.

Smith said: “Seeing apprentices graduate after three years of training, or celebrate the work of those completing their first year, still gives me a great sense of pride.

“We wish them the best of luck in their new roles as junior engineers at Blue Flame.”

Five graduates – Matt Collins, Marty Conlon, Phil Hinchley, Chris Hellier and James Salisbury – completed the full gas service and maintenance apprenticeship, while Poppy Gould completed the electrical engineering scheme.