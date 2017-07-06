Community-run conservation organisation, The Newquay Marine Group, is campaigning for Newquay to become the first sustainable takeaway town in the UK.

For the second year running and with support from Seachangers UK, the group is speaking directly with business owners and issuing information on the environmental and health effects of their food packaging choices.

The Newquay Marine Group is trying to persuade businesses to choose packaging which is better for the environment such as paper, cardboard and compostable materials, moving away from the unsustainable polystyrene or plastic takeaway cartons, cups and lids.

“Discarded polystyrene takeaway cartons are an all too familiar scene on the streets of Newquay,” said Marine Group chair, Laura Guy.

“But many of our top businesses already understand the importance of, and are using these more sustainable materials. Cost has often been seen as a barrier to switching but these products are cheaper and more available than ever.”

The Group is asking all members of the public to help with this first stage of a wider community-led campaign to make Newquay “beautiful, sustainable and litter-free”.

Marine scientist and co-founder of Newquay Marine Group, Gabriella Gilkes, added: “The best thing we can all do is not to use single-use packaging in the first place. Don’t buy wrapped fruit and veg in the supermarket. Take a reusable cup to coffee shops or drink your coffee in-store. Refuse plastic straws and coffee cup lids when offered.

The group is using its website to list all businesses that are already using sustainable packaging or are making the switch, so consumers can easily identify them.

New York City had announced it will ban polystyrene packaging from the middle of the year, joining San Francisco, Toronto and Paris which since 2015 already prohibit the use of the takeaway containers.