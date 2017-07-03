New leadership apprenticeships

In an effort to fill the much publicised gap in leadership and management skills, two new apprenticeships are to be delivered in Cornwall.

The New Standard Apprenticeships in Leadership and Management will be delivered by CCB (Cornwall College Business) in the form of two new programmes to help businesses up-skill their staff.

Recent research from ILM highlighted that more than a quarter (28%) of employees lack “trustworthy or inspirational” leaders and only a third (31%) of employers have confidence in their current management teams.

Furthermore, the City & Guilds Skills Shortage Nation report shows that leadership skills are lacking and effective managers are the hardest to recruit across the business.

The Level 3 Team Leader Management Development Programme is based on the Apprenticeship Standard for team leader/supervisor-level.

For those further advanced in their careers, CCB is also offering the Senior Management Development Programme (Level 5) based on the Apprenticeship Standard for operational/departmental manager.

Hilary Desousa, training manager at CCB, said: “These programmes have been designed to offer your staff the opportunity to develop their management skills and enhance knowledge, whilst gaining a recognised professional CMI (Chartered Management Institute) qualification.

“For individuals, these new programmes are a great way to develop new skills they need to take the next steps in their career progression.”

Sally Foard, director of development and adult learning at The Cornwall College Group, said that the new Standard Apprenticeships are perfect for addressing the critical needs business.

“Managers and senior managers can now undertake higher apprenticeship programmes enabling businesses to mould an effective and productive workforce,” she said.