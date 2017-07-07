Brexit concerns persist

According to the results of Cornwall Chamber’s latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES), three quarters of Cornish businesses remain concerned about Brexit.

75% of respondents to the Q2 QES said they are concerned by a general uncertainty in the market, with 30% worried about foreign exchange rates.

Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, said: “The QES is the Government’s insight into how businesses across the UK are feeling. It is essential that we get a solid response from Cornwall so that I can tell local government and our MPS what is needed for us to flourish.”

Each quarter Cornwall Chamber of Commerce uses the QES to capture its members’ thoughts on a wide range of issues, including: home sales and orders, export sales and orders, employment prospects, investment, recruitment difficulties, cashflow, confidence and price pressures.

The results are forwarded to the British Chambers of Commerce where they are collated and released as the first economic indicator of each quarter. The results of the QES are published in advance of official figures and other private surveys, and it consistently mirrors trends in official data.

PFA research manages the QES on behalf of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.