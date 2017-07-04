BIG2 launches new website

A new website for businesses seeking funding to invest in business growth has gone live.

Business Investment for Growth 2 (BIG2) has launched its own website to make it easier for businesses in Cornwall to learn more about the programme and manage application progress online.

The programme, financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and delivered by Cornwall Development Company, is a £3.6 million investment fund that aims to create 360 skilled jobs for Cornwall.

The funding available is up to a maximum contribution of 45% for small businesses and 35% for medium businesses. Investments range from £2.5k to a maximum of £75k with the average investment typically being £17k.

Business manager, Rachel Roach, said: “We wanted to create a place where people could find out more about the BIG2 programme in their own time and understand if it was right for their business.

“Eligible businesses can now log in on the new website and manage the progress of their applications without have to send everything to us either via email or in the post. We wanted to make it easier for the programme to work for local businesses.”