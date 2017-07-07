Passenger numbers at Cornwall Airport Newquay are continuing to grow, according to latest figures.

50,933 people passed through the airport last month – up 20% on June 2016.

This follows an upward trend which saw a 21% rise in May, while April numbers rose 39% compared to the same period last year. Overall, passenger numbers for the first quarter of the year are reported to be up 26%.

Airport MD, Al Titterington, heralded the news. He said: “I’d take 26% growth in any circumstances and be happy with our start to the summer season, but when you consider that is on top of over 50% growth in the last financial year, a year when we were the fastest growing airport in the UK, then it really starts to feel like our efforts are paying off.

“Despite a more challenging operating environment our business strategy remains the same, to continue to expand our route network and increase our year-round services and we’ll continue to work to strengthen our relationships with our airline partners in an attempt to keep achieving these results.”