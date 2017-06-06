Wave energy ‘breakthrough’

A company specialising in the development of wave energy systems has claimed a major breakthrough.

Waves4Power has successfully connected its system to the mainland off the west coast of Norway and has now started feeding the Norwegian power grid. It is one of the first wave devices in the world to have achieved this.

Waves4Power is a Swedish business with a UK subsidiary in Truro, run by former A&P Falmouth MD, Peter Child.

It is working on a couple of projects in the UK including on the Isles of Scilly as a potential supplier of renewable energy to its smart grid.