Local businesses have been lending their support to Speak Cornish Week, which got underway today.

Speak Cornish Week (June 23-July 2) is a chance to highlight all things Cornish and businesses have been sharing their photos and videos on social media, with the hasthtag #speakcornish. If you need some help with a translation, the Cornish Language Office would be glad to help. Email cornishlanguage@cornwall.gov.uk