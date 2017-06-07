An award-winning Cornish SME has become the first printer in the country to use a pioneering digital marketing tool.

Nationwide Print, which is based on the Holmbush Industrial Estate in St Austell, has invested in Ricoh’s MarcomCentral marketing asset management software.

The innovative system is designed to allow businesses with multiple sites and complex needs to streamline the process of designing and ordering printed collateral, via an easy-to-use online platform.

The software will help organisations control their brand and budget more effectively, as everything is stored in one central and secure portal.

Nationwide Print managing director, Julian Hocking, said: “We are really excited to be launching this new system. We are the first print business in the UK to implement the MarcomCentral management tool, which will help us improve efficiency for existing customers, as well as reach new markets.”

St Austell Brewery is already exploring the capabilities of the system, which links to Nationwide’s digital printers and reduces manual handling between client orders and final print.

Hocking said: “We are looking forward to using this new technology to grow our business – particularly in the travel and leisure sectors, as the system is ideal for hotel and restaurant chains. Innovative digitisation will allow us to expand, employing more people and up-skilling our workforce, contributing to Cornwall’s future economic growth.”