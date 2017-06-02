A boat that was literally left high and dry on the steps of the Prince of Wales Pier in Falmouth has been repaired by Falmouth Boat Co.

The owners of Novessa II, a Mitchell Parkstone Bay Kingfisher 21, were just about to sit down for the family Boxing Day lunch when they saw Billy Main’s photo of their boat on Twitter.

The boat had floated to the pier after slipping its moorings and the high tide had battered it against the granite steps. Once the tide went out Novessa II was left pinned under the pier.

Falmouth Boat Co repaired significant impact damage to the hull, the coachroof and the rudder and the Flushing based yard had to make a new mast for the boat.

On completion of the work to Novessa II, the owner David Dodd said: “When our little boat slipped her mooring my heart sank and we assumed the worst. To see her looking as good as new in only a few months is a testament to the care and supreme craftsmanship of Jonathan and his team.”

Falmouth Boat Co MD, Jonathan Fielding, said: “Owning boats can give the best and the worst of surprises. We are always pleased to be able to repair even the most severe damage to boats, enabling the owners to forget the accident ever happened.”