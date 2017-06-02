Office phrases we love to hate

A list has been compiled of the 50 most-annoying phrases heard in UK offices.
Phrases like “No ‘I’ in team”, to “ping an email” and “singing from the same hymn sheet” are listed among the most irritating work-related soundbites heard around the office.
The ‘thinking out of the box’ survey was conducted by office expert, Londonoffices.com.
The top 50 in no particular order
- Blue-sky thinking
- Idea shower
- To ‘action’ a project
- Going forward
- Brainstorm
- Getting the ball rolling
- Drill down
- Out of the loop
- Thinking outside the box
- Touch base
- Singing from the same hymn-sheet
- Circle back
- Strategic fit
- Bottom line
- Low hanging fruit
- Win-win
- Play hardball
- Best practice
- On my radar
- Bench mark
- Value added
- To run an idea up the flagpole
- Results driven
- Revert
- Game-plan
- Hit the ground running
- Customer centric
- No ‘i’ in team
- Back to the drawing-board
- Re-inventing the wheel
- Dot the ‘i’s and cross the ‘t’s
- Action plan
- Bells and whistles
- Moving the goalposts
- Back of the net
- On the same page
- Open door policy
- To ‘ping’ an email
- To kick a project into the long grass
- Joined up thinking
- Pick up and run with it
- Streamline
- Close of play
- To take an idea or project ‘off piste’
- Level playing field
- Quick win
- In the driving seat
- No brainer
- To ‘park’ a project
- ASAP