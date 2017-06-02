Office phrases we love to hate

A list has been compiled of the 50 most-annoying phrases heard in UK offices.

Phrases like “No ‘I’ in team”, to “ping an email” and “singing from the same hymn sheet” are listed among the most irritating work-related soundbites heard around the office.

The ‘thinking out of the box’ survey was conducted by office expert, Londonoffices.com.

The top 50 in no particular order

  1. Blue-sky thinking
  2. Idea shower
  3. To ‘action’ a project
  4. Going forward
  5. Brainstorm
  6. Getting the ball rolling
  7. Drill down
  8. Out of the loop
  9. Thinking outside the box
  10. Touch base
  11. Singing from the same hymn-sheet
  12. Circle back
  13. Strategic fit
  14. Bottom line
  15. Low hanging fruit
  16. Win-win
  17. Play hardball
  18. Best practice
  19. On my radar
  20. Bench mark
  21. Value added
  22. To run an idea up the flagpole
  23. Results driven
  24. Revert
  25. Game-plan
  26. Hit the ground running
  27. Customer centric
  28. No ‘i’ in team
  29. Back to the drawing-board
  30. Re-inventing the wheel
  31. Dot the ‘i’s and cross the ‘t’s
  32. Action plan
  33. Bells and whistles
  34. Moving the goalposts
  35. Back of the net
  36. On the same page
  37. Open door policy
  38. To ‘ping’ an email
  39. To kick a project into the long grass
  40. Joined up thinking
  41. Pick up and run with it
  42. Streamline
  43. Close of play
  44. To take an idea or project ‘off piste’
  45. Level playing field
  46. Quick win
  47. In the driving seat
  48. No brainer
  49. To ‘park’ a project
  50. ASAP

