New science career pathway launched

A new apprenticeship scheme has been launched in Cornwall for people looking to pursue a career in science.

The scheme was formally launched at Cornwall College last week with interested businesses and education providers in attendance.

Director of science & environment, Dr Mark Nason, held a presentation to explain the new study route and answer questions, as well as showcasing the virtual reality glasses which will be used as part of the study programme at the college.

“This event was an opportunity to introduce employers in Cornwall to the new level 3 and level 5 laboratory apprenticeships that Cornwall College is offering from this coming academic year,” he explained.

“These apprenticeships represent a different way to study STEM with work-based progression available from Level 3 all the way to Level 7 allowing people to forge a successful scientific career, earning while they learn.”

Scientific professionals play a vital part in UK public and private sector organisations, yet many employers find it difficult to recruit and retain good laboratory technicians and scientists.

As a result, The Cornwall College Group and CCB created a steering group with The University of Exeter, Imerys, the Wheal Jane Group and various secondary schools to have an input into the development of these brand new programmes.

“We currently have vacancies available with University of Exeter, Imerys and we have experienced a large amount of interest from a range of scientific and technical employers,” added Dr Nason.