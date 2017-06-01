Laurence Associates has appointed its first RIBA-accredited architect.

Sarah Johnson brings more than five years’ experience to the planning-led architectural practice, based at Threemilestone, just west of Truro.

She is an ARB and RIBA chartered architect, qualifying in 2012 at the Architectural Association in London before completing Parts I & II at Newcastle University.

She has worked at practices in London and Australia, attracting commissions on a range of projects, from high-end residential developments to luxury coastal properties and individually-designed homes.

Design director, Jason Pledger, said: “We’re very happy to have attracted someone of Sarah’s calibre to the practice.

“One of the main benefits of being a RIBA chartered member is being able to show your clients your qualifications, professionalism and commitment to the profession.

“I think it gives clients reassurance that we’re accredited professionals complying with codes of conduct and aiming to provide an excellent service for our clients.”