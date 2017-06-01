Holiday specialist expands into Devon

As the demand for staycations in the West Country continues to grow, strong booking figures have prompted the expansion into Devon for one Cornish self-catering specialist.

Beach Retreats, which offers a collection of contemporary coastal properties, has now complemented its portfolio of 136 Cornish properties with properties in Lynton-and-Lynmouth.

Andrew Easton, Beach Retreats’ business manager, said: “The growing popularity of south west staycations is no secret; we’ve seen a 25% uplift in bookings year-on-year, which has driven our property portfolio to expand by 20%.

Expanding into Devon enables us to offer our guests more of the coastline to explore and our new properties in Lynton-and-Lynmouth are a great fit for the Beach Retreats collection.”