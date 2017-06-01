Holiday specialist expands into Devon

Ocean View apartment at Tors Park, Lynmouth

As the demand for staycations in the West Country continues to grow, strong booking figures have prompted the expansion into Devon for one Cornish self-catering specialist.

Beach Retreats, which offers a collection of contemporary coastal properties, has now complemented its portfolio of 136 Cornish properties with properties in Lynton-and-Lynmouth.

Andrew Easton, Beach Retreats’ business manager, said: “The growing popularity of south west staycations is no secret; we’ve seen a 25% uplift in bookings year-on-year, which has driven our property portfolio to expand by 20%.

Expanding into Devon enables us to offer our guests more of the coastline to explore and our new properties in Lynton-and-Lynmouth are a great fit for the Beach Retreats collection.”

