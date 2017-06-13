Growth Hub back on the road

The Growth Hub team will be taking to the road again later this month, promoting its fully-funded business guidance service.

Since the start of the year, the Growth Hub has been holding a series of Town Takeovers across the Duchy, from Bude to Penzance.

Next in the diary is Callington on Wednesday, June 28, followed by Camborne two days later, where businesses will be able to discover how the Growth Hub service works and what type of fully-funded support may be available to them.

